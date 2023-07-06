Russian terrorists shelled Avdiivka, 5 civilians were injured

13:13 06 July Kyiv, Ukraine

Russian terrorists massively shelled the city of Avdiivka in the Donetsk region. Over the past 24 hours, five civilians have been injured in this region as a result of enemy attacks.



This was announced by Pavel Kirilenko, head of the regional military administration.



Kirilenko noted that the occupiers used artillery, tanks and Grad rocket launchers during the shelling of Avdiivka. As a result of these attacks, eight houses were damaged and two people were injured.



In addition, in the Donetsk direction, the settlements of Kurakhovo were also under enemy fire, where two houses were damaged, and a fire broke out on farmland, as well as Krasnogorovka, Konstantinovka and Orlovka. In the village of Solovyevo, one civilian was also injured, having received injuries.



In the Volnovakha direction, shelling damaged five houses in Maksimovka and 13 houses in Shakhtyorskoye. Artillery strikes also damaged the settlements of Prechistovka and Ugledar, and one civilian was injured in the village of Velikaya Novoselka.



In the Gorlovsky direction, one civilian was injured in the city of Toretsk, ten houses and two infrastructure facilities were damaged. Also, ten houses were damaged in the village of Konstantinovka from a missile strike.



In the Lisichansk direction, the cities of Terny, Ivanovka and Seversk were under shelling.