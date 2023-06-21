12:10 21 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Over the past day, Russian terrorists shelled 18 settlements in the Zaporozhye region, which led to significant damage and injured people.



This was announced by the head of the Zaporizhzhya Regional State Administration, Yuriy Malashko, through a Telegram channel.

"Over the past 24 hours, enemy forces have carried out 87 attacks aimed at 18 settlements in the region. A rocket attack was carried out on Kamyshevakhe, Levadnoye was attacked three times using unmanned aerial vehicles, and six artillery strikes were carried out using multiple launch rocket systems on Levadnoye, Novodarovka, Lobkovoye, Stepnoy, as well as 77 artillery attacks aimed at Preobrazhenka, Gulyaipol, Orekhov, Temirovka, Novoandreevka, Gulyaipolskoye, Volshebnoe, Zheleznodorozhnoye, Pyatikhatki and other villages located in the war zone," the report says.



As a result of the shelling, 66 reports were received of damage and destruction of residential buildings, outbuildings, vehicles, storage facilities and communications.