Russian terrorists attacked a community in the Zaporozhye region

14:01 05 January Kyiv, Ukraine

In the Stepnogorsk community of the Zaporozhye region, as a result of rocket fire, two people were killed and three more were injured.



This was announced by the head of the Zaporozhye Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Starukh at a briefing.

"Today, from 8:30 a.m., there was a rather long shelling of the Stepnogorsk community. Unfortunately, there is disappointing news: two people were killed, three were injured," Starukh said.



He informed that among the victims were employees of the village council, who delivered firewood to people.



According to the head of the OVA, recently the number of shellings of the region has increased - up to a hundred a day.. At the same time, strikes are made either on critical infrastructure facilities, or the enemy randomly fires at the bulk, terrorizing the civilian population.