Russian terrorists attacked a mass in the Kharkiv region, there are victims

15:20 28 June Kyiv, Ukraine

On the afternoon of June 28, the Volchansk bulk of the Chuguevsky district was attacked by war criminals from Russia.



Oleg Sinegubov, Chairman of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration (RSA), informed about this in his official Telegram channel.



According to Sinegubov, three civilians from Volchanskie Khutori were killed near their homes as a result of shelling.

"The age of the fallen victims is 48, 45 and 57 years old. They received serious injuries incompatible with life," the official said.

He also noted that information about the shelling that took place is currently being specified, and emergency response services are working at the scene.