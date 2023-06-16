Russian terrorists attacked a residential building in the Sumy region with a drone

11:58 07 June Kyiv, Ukraine

As a result of an attack by an enemy Shahed drone in the Sumy region, a fire broke out and a private residential building was destroyed, which led to the death of two people and one wounded.



Information about this was reported by the press service of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office.



On the night of June 7, 2023, the invaders attacked the civilian infrastructure of the Yunakov community using a Shahed-type drone, according to preliminary data.



As a result of the attack, a fire broke out and a private residential building was destroyed.. Two families lived in this house.



A 41-year-old man died in one of the houses, and a 60-year-old woman died in another. The husband of the latter was taken to the hospital with injuries.



In connection with the death and injury of civilians as a result of a drone attack on the border community of Sumy region, a pre-trial investigation was launched.



At the moment, a pre-trial investigation is underway regarding violations of the laws and customs of war associated with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code).