Russian terrorists attacked 3 districts of Kharkiv region

The troops of the Russian Federation on Wednesday, December 14, launched a rocket attack on the Kupyansky, Kharkov and Chuguevsky districts of the Kharkov region. This was announced by the head of the regional military administration Oleg Sinegubov in his Telegram channel.
According to him, the voluntary evacuation of the population from settlements that are under constant shelling to safer places in the region is currently continuing.
The official also noted that as of December 14, 339 people had been evacuated, and another 64 applications are in progress.
