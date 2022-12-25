Russian terrorists attacked 3 districts of Kharkiv region

11:31 14 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The troops of the Russian Federation on Wednesday, December 14, launched a rocket attack on the Kupyansky, Kharkov and Chuguevsky districts of the Kharkov region. This was announced by the head of the regional military administration Oleg Sinegubov in his Telegram channel.

"Over the past 24 hours, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of Russian invaders in the area of Gryanikovka of the Dvurechansky community. The areas of the settlements of Kupyansk, Kotlyarovka, Tabaevka and Berestovo were subjected to shelling from tanks, mortars, cannon and rocket artillery. As well as Barn, Olkhovatka, Khatnoye, Cretaceous and Dvurechnaya," he said.

According to him, the voluntary evacuation of the population from settlements that are under constant shelling to safer places in the region is currently continuing.



The official also noted that as of December 14, 339 people had been evacuated, and another 64 applications are in progress.