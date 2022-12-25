Russian terrorists hit Zaporozhye 12 times

On the morning of December 16, the Russians launched about 12 rocket attacks on Zaporozhye during another massive shelling. This was announced by the secretary of the Zaporozhye City Council Anatoly Kurtev.
He urged residents to stay in safe places.
Recall that today the occupiers delivered three blows to the critical infrastructure of the Kharkiv region .
Explosions were also reported in Kiev .
In Krivoy Rog , a rocket hit a residential building, there may be people under the rubble.
