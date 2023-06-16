Russian forces carried out 80 attacks in the Zaporozhye region in 24 hours
10:53 25 May Kyiv, Ukraine
Over the past 24 hours, Russian military forces have carried out a series of attacks on the Zaporozhye region, carrying out 80 attacks, mostly using artillery.
This information was shared by the chairman of the Zaporozhye Regional State Administration Yuriy Malashko on his telegram channel.
"The enemy is desperately shelling peaceful towns and villages that could not be occupied. Over the past 24 hours, 78 artillery attacks and 2 rocket attacks from MLRS were recorded on 16 settlements, including Gulyaipol, Gulyaipolsky, Stepnogorsk, Zheleznodorozhny, Olgovsky, Plavni, Poltavka and other front-line settlements. 24 cases of destruction were noted. The local population suffered again, houses and property were damaged. Fortunately, no people were hurt," Malashko said.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments