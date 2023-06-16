Russian invaders mined Titan plant in Crimea - Atesh

On the territory of the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Russian invaders mined the Titan plant in the city of Armyansk. Such a statement was made by the Atesh military guerrilla movement through its Telegram channel on Wednesday, May 31.
Representatives of the movement suggest that "the Russian authorities believe that Ukrainian forces will soon launch an offensive on the administrative border with Crimea."
Representatives of Atesh stressed that they continue to monitor the actions of the Russian occupiers in the occupied territories.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments