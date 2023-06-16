Russian invaders mined Titan plant in Crimea - Atesh

15:23 31 May Kyiv, Ukraine

On the territory of the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Russian invaders mined the Titan plant in the city of Armyansk. Such a statement was made by the Atesh military guerrilla movement through its Telegram channel on Wednesday, May 31.

"Agent Atesh transmits information about the start of mining of the Crimean plant Titan by Russian invaders, which is located near the city of Armyansk," the report says.

Representatives of the movement suggest that "the Russian authorities believe that Ukrainian forces will soon launch an offensive on the administrative border with Crimea."

"They are doing this to stop the advance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and accuse Ukraine of "environmental terrorism". We guarantee that no one will allow themselves to be misled," the partisans assured.



Representatives of Atesh stressed that they continue to monitor the actions of the Russian occupiers in the occupied territories.