Russian occupiers shelled the Kherson region 57 times

10:00 20 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian invaders carried out 57 attacks on the Kherson region, as a result of which residential areas and administrative buildings were damaged, and five people were injured.



This information was provided by the chairman of the Kherson regional military administration, Alexander Prokudin, via the Telegram messenger.



The invaders fired a total of 275 rounds using mortars, artillery, tanks, drones and Grad systems.. In total, 28 shells were fired in the city of Kherson.



According to information from the OVA, the Russian armed forces attacked residential areas of the region's settlements, as well as administrative buildings in Kherson and the village of Burgunki, and also did not spare the buildings of gas stations and a public utility in Kherson.