Russian shelling: 148 attacks on the Zaporozhye region per day

12:09 08 June Kyiv, Ukraine

During the day, enemy forces inflicted 148 strikes on the Zaporozhye region, one victim.



Chairman of the Zaporozhye Regional State Administration, Yuriy Malashko, reports on a series of attacks carried out by the enemy army during the day. One person was injured in these attacks.

"The enemy carried out 148 attacks in 21 settlements on the front line: Gulyaipole and Zheleznodorozhnoye were attacked three times with the help of unmanned aerial vehicles, 18 strikes from multiple rocket launchers were carried out at Gulyaipole, Olgovskoye, Belogorye, Volshebnoye, Pavlovka and Temirovka, artillery shells were 127 strikes were carried out on Novoyakovlevka, Gulyaipol, Orekhovo, Malinovka, Gulyaipolsky and other front-line villages," the official statement says.



It is also noted that in Kamenskoye, a 68-year-old man was injured by a mine-explosive device.. He was promptly taken to a medical facility for treatment.



Law enforcement agencies registered 32 destroyed civilian objects.