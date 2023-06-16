Russian shelling: 148 attacks on the Zaporozhye region per day

During the day, enemy forces inflicted 148 strikes on the Zaporozhye region, one victim.
Chairman of the Zaporozhye Regional State Administration, Yuriy Malashko, reports on a series of attacks carried out by the enemy army during the day. One person was injured in these attacks.
It is also noted that in Kamenskoye, a 68-year-old man was injured by a mine-explosive device.. He was promptly taken to a medical facility for treatment.
Law enforcement agencies registered 32 destroyed civilian objects.
