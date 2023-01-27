Russian hackers tried to break into computer networks of apartment buildings - SBU

16:32 27 January Kyiv, Ukraine

SBU cyber-specialists neutralized a Russian hacker attack on the electronic systems of housing infrastructure in one of the border regions of Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of the Service.

"Through the Wi-Fi network of apartment buildings, hackers wanted to remotely connect to the video surveillance system for the territory of residential complexes, nearby roads, etc.. Thus, they planned to have a hidden channel to collect information about the situation in the city," the report says.

The hackers were also interested in the addresses of Ukrainian law enforcement officers and the possible movement of military equipment.



According to operational data, a hacker group controlled by the special services of the Russian Federation, specializing in kinks in the electronic systems of infrastructure facilities, was involved in the cyber attack.



The SBU warns that such attacks may occur in the future, and therefore urges citizens to be careful, pay more attention to the security of their computer networks, use complex passwords for this and change them periodically.



Based on the facts collected, in this case, the issue of opening criminal proceedings under Art.. 361 of the Criminal Code - unauthorized interference in the operation of information (automated), electronic communication, information and communication systems, electronic communication networks.