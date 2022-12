11:49 15 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Thanks to a warning from the SBU, IT specialists managed to repel an attack by Russian hackers on Lvivoblenergo.



This was reported by the press service of Lvivoblenergo on Facebook.

"Tonight, hackers who are in the service of the Russian invaders attacked the website and other IT resources of Lvivoblenergo. Thanks to a timely warning from the Security Service of Ukraine, the IT specialists of our company managed to repel the attack," the message says.

Now additional measures have been taken to protect the IT infrastructure, so the Lvivoblenergo website and other services may work with a certain delay, the company explained.