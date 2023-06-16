Russian drones attacked Merefa and Izyum in Kharkiv region

At night, the Russians attacked Merefa and Izyum, located in the Kharkiv region, with drones. Information about this on May 26 was provided by the head of the regional military administration, Oleg Sinegubov.
In addition, during the last 24 hours, enemy shelling of the settlements of Kharkov, Kupyansky and Chuguevsky districts was recorded..
In Volchansk, two residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged.
In the village of Malaya Volchya, four private residential houses were damaged and outbuildings were also affected, which led to a fire.
In Tsirkuny, one private residential building was damaged, and in Kupyansk, a residential building and a garage were damaged.
