Russian volunteers released a video of the operation in the Belgorod region

17:30 26 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The volunteer unit "Legion" Freedom of Russia ", consisting of ethnic Russians and operating as part of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, published a video of a military operation carried out by its fighters and RDK fighters on the territory of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.

This was reported on the division's Telegram channel.

"The first video summary of our operation in the Belgorod region. Footage demonstrating the cowardice and unprofessionalism of Putin's troops.

In the published video, the armed fighters of the unit move in several armored vehicles as part of a convoy. Other drone footage shows an artillery strike on Russian troops in a settlement in the Belgorod region.

"Having a numerical advantage, operating on familiar territory, the soldiers of the Russian Armed Forces hid in panic in plantings and under fences. The video contains footage of a motorized rifle company hiding in abandoned residential buildings of local residents. They wanted to play hide-and-seek, but our gunners play better," the Legion notes.

The fighters of the unit said that during the fighting they managed to destroy and damage several armored vehicles of the Russian troops.