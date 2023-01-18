Russian aggressors hit Kherson

18:17 17 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The Russian army covered the Kherson region with fire throughout the day, the shells hit the puppet theater, the printing house and the administrative buildings.



This was announced by the head of the Kherson OVA Yaroslav Yanushevich in Telegram, the Minister of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko in Telegram.

"At about 11:00, Russian troops fired at the management of the utility company. The shells damaged the administrative buildings, the machine and assembly halls, and the oxygen station. Fortunately, there were no casualties," Yanushevich said.

Yanushevich added that this was already the second strike on the enterprise - during the first, which was on January 15, fragments of shells damaged only the territory, but did not touch the buildings..



In addition, the Minister of Culture and Information Policy Alexander Tkachenko said that at night there was a hit in the Kherson Regional Academic Puppet Theater and the city printing house.