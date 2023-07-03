Russian aggressors shelled Pokrovsk and the Kramatorsk community

12:39 03 July Kyiv, Ukraine

On Sunday evening there was a missile strike by Russian aggressors on the city of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region.



According to the head of the local administration on Monday, July 3, as a result of this incident, one person died and the building of the bakery was damaged.



In addition, an enemy missile strike was recorded this morning on the shore of a reservoir in the Kramatorsk community, but there were no casualties.



In the direction of Volnovakha, the invaders fired 26 times at the city of Ugledar using artillery, and also shelled the village of Maksimovka with the help of the Grad MLRS.



In the Donetsk direction, the enemy attacked the city of Kurakhovo, as a result of which the building of the enterprise was damaged. There were also single attacks in the city of Avdiivka.



In the Gorlovsky direction, the enemy carried out shelling of the cities of Minkovka, Vasyukovka and Rozdolovka in the Soledar community.



In the Lisichansk direction, as a result of shelling of the village of Seversk, one person was injured, and three houses were also damaged. The Russian armed forces shelled the outskirts of the Zvanovo community with the help of MLRS.



In total, over the past 24 hours, as a result of shelling, two residents of the Donetsk region were killed, and three more were injured.