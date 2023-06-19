Russian aggressors attacked a suburb of Zaporozhye at night - OVA

09:53 19 June Kyiv, Ukraine

On the night of June 19, Russian terrorists attacked a suburb of Zaporozhye. There was no damage as a result of these attacks, and no one was injured.



This was announced by the head of the Zaporozhye regional administration, Yuriy Malashko.



Over the past day, the Russian military carried out 105 attacks in 22 cities and villages. There were two air raids on Orekhov and Levadnoe, as well as an attack by unmanned aerial vehicles on Malinovka.

Multiple launch rocket systems delivered 9 strikes on Gulyaipol, Novodarovka, Novoselovka, Gulyaipolsky, Kamensky, Pyatikhatki.

There were also 92 shellings of Gulyaipole, Zheleznodorozhny, Preobrazhenka, Yegorovka, Temirovka, Belogorye, Volshebnoe, Stepnoe and other villages.



As a result of these attacks, 14 civilian objects were damaged, including apartments, houses, garages and other adjacent buildings.



Unfortunately, three people were injured in these attacks.. Among the victims are two women aged 60 and 66 in Preobrazhenka and a woman in Orekhovo.