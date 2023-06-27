The Russian occupation army attacked the settlements of the Zaporozhye region

17:56 27 June Kyiv, Ukraine

This afternoon, the Russian occupying army carried out artillery strikes on the settlements of the Zaporozhye region, which led to the death of one person and the injury of several others.



Information about this was confirmed by the head of the Zaporozhye Regional State Administration, Yuriy Malashko.

"As a result of shelling, a 70-year-old resident of Orekhovo, as well as women aged 87 and 78 who were injured, were injured," he said.



According to him, as a result of the shelling of the village of Preobrazhenka, women aged 45, 56 and 87 were seriously injured.