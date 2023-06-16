Russian hacker group attacked Swiss government websites

15:20 12 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Russian hacker group NoName carried out a series of cyberattacks on several web resources belonging to Swiss government organizations.



According to information posted on the website of the Federal Council of this country, this incident took place.



It is reported that various online pages belonging to the Swiss Federal Administration, as well as companies associated with this country, were attacked. As a result of the attack, the website of the Swiss government was also made unavailable.



Employees of the Swiss National Cyber Security Center (NCSC), in close cooperation with the administrative departments, are currently analyzing this cyber attack and identifying the necessary measures to overcome its consequences.