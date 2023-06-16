The Russian GRU sent special forces to the Kursk region for sabotage at the border - CNS

The Main Intelligence Directorate Service (GRU) of Russia sent special task forces to the Kursk region in order to carry out sabotage missions on the Ukrainian border.
This is reported by the National Security Center (CNB).
According to information received from the Central National Security Committee, these operational groups consist of highly qualified specialists and were deployed in the area of the settlement of Tetkino, located in the Kursk region.
The main tasks facing the spetsnaz include counter-sabotage activities in the border zone after successful partisan operations, carrying out sabotage and restoring the morale of the demoralized units of the Russian armed forces operating along the border.
