17:42 02 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Four civilians became victims of today's Russian strike in the village of Kamyshevakha, Zaporozhye region, two of whom died.



This information was confirmed by the chairman of the Zaporozhye Regional State Administration (Zaporozhye Regional State Administration) Yuriy Malashko.



According to the report, the enemy attacked a multi-storey building in this village.



Victims include women aged 44 and 77, as well as women aged 41, 84 and 87, and a 21-year-old man who suffered mine-explosive injuries.



Previous shelling of this region has already led to the destruction of residential and garden houses, garages, outbuildings and other property of local residents.