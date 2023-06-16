Russian attack in the Dnepropetrovsk region: one dead, nine wounded

14:49 29 May Kyiv, Ukraine

As a result of an attack by Russian armed forces on May 29 on the Pokrovskaya community in the Dnipropetrovsk region, one person was killed and nine people were injured.



This was announced by the head of the Dnepropetrovsk regional military administration, Sergei Lysak, referring to the Dnepropetrovsk regional prosecutor's office.



The attack was carried out on the Pokrovskaya community in the Sinelnikovsky district. Among the victims is an 11-year-old child. One of the private houses was destroyed, while a fire broke out, which was already extinguished by rescuers. Information about the incident is still being clarified, Lysak said..



According to the prosecutor's office, the type of weapon used by the enemy is still being established. As a result of the incident, the building of the sports complex, private houses, outbuildings and cars were damaged.



The head of the military administration also specified that two private houses were destroyed, and 30 houses were damaged, as well as a shop and a gas station.. The survey of the territory continues, all the necessary services are working at the scene.



Under the leadership of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has already been launched into violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).