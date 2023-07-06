Russian attack on Lviv: a rocket hit an apartment building, there are victims

08:43 06 July Kyiv, Ukraine

As a result of the Russian attack aimed at the city of Lviv, one of the critical infrastructure facilities was damaged and an apartment building. At least four people died.



Maxim Kozitsky, the head of the Lviv Regional State Administration (RAS), reported this information.

"As a result of the attack on Lvov, a critical infrastructure facility was damaged, and so far we have information about the wounded," Kozitsky said.

Andrey Sadovy, the mayor of Lviv, shared information about the four victims and noted that the number of victims continues to increase.



In addition, he noted that one person is in serious condition.



Kozitsky later clarified that a missile fired from Russia hit an apartment building in Lvov.



A fire broke out at the site of impact of the rocket, which was extinguished by rescuers.