Russian attack on Lviv: death toll rises to nine

The Russian attack on the city of Lvov has raised the death toll to nine, according to the latest figures from the Interior Ministry.
In addition, forty-two people were injured, including three minors.
Law enforcement authorities confirm that rescue and search operations are currently underway in the area of the incident.
In addition, forty-two people were injured, including three minors.
Law enforcement authorities confirm that rescue and search operations are currently underway in the area of the incident.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments