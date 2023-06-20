Russian attack on Kyiv: air defense destroyed enemy targets

On the night of June 20, Russian forces carried out an attack on Kyiv, and air defense successfully destroyed 20 enemy targets in the airspace near the capital.
The message about this was transmitted by the head of the Kyiv city military administration, Sergei Popko, via the Telegram messenger.
The head of the KGVA noted that at the moment there is no information about the victims or damage, and the operational report is constantly updated and specified.
