Russian attack on Kyiv: air defense destroyed enemy targets

09:52 20 June Kyiv, Ukraine

On the night of June 20, Russian forces carried out an attack on Kyiv, and air defense successfully destroyed 20 enemy targets in the airspace near the capital.



The message about this was transmitted by the head of the Kyiv city military administration, Sergei Popko, via the Telegram messenger.

"We are faced with another massive air attack on the capital. This time, the enemy used unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) with Shahed loitering ammunition, according to preliminary information. This is the second Iranian drone attack on Kiev during the current month and the first in the last 18 days. In accordance with the usual tactics of massive UAV attacks, the drones attacked the capital in waves, approaching from different directions. The air raid lasted more than 3 hours. Thanks to the forces and means of our air defense, almost two dozen enemy targets were detected and destroyed.



The head of the KGVA noted that at the moment there is no information about the victims or damage, and the operational report is constantly updated and specified.