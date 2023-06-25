Russian artillery shelled residential areas of Kherson. There are victims

10:44 25 June Kyiv, Ukraine

While the inhabitants of Kherson are liquidating the consequences of the flooding committed by the Russian troops, the aggressor continues shelling the city. According to the head of the local OVA, Alexander Prokudin, a 44-year-old man was killed during the night shelling, and a woman is under the rubble.

"A 44-year-old man died in Kherson. Another woman was under the rubble. One of the shells exploded right in the middle of the room. Residents' houses and property were damaged," he wrote on Telegram on Sunday, June 25.

The Kherson regional prosecutor's office clarifies that in the morning a shell hit a five-story building. Damaged other private and apartment buildings.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (part 2 of article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Recall, tonight the Russians shelled the city of Nikopol, as well as a number of other settlements in the Dnipropetrovsk region. One person was injured, there is damage to houses and other infrastructure.

It also became known about the consequences of the Russian attack in Zaporozhye, where a series of explosions sounded at night.