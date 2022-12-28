Russian army in Mariupol: Russians shot down a pensioner and broke a kiosk

09:18 28 December Kyiv, Ukraine

In the captured Mariupol, the invaders of the Russian Federation knocked down a pensioner on the sidewalk and smashed a kiosk. This was announced on Tuesday, December 27, by the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Petr Andryushchenko, in his Telegram channel.



According to him, the incident occurred in Kalmiussky district on the street. Pokryshkina pr. Metallurgists.

"The car of the Russian invaders flew onto the sidewalk. The military shot down an elderly man who moved with a stick," he wrote.

Andryushchenko also pointed out that as a result of an accident, a trading kiosk was broken.



At the same time, as the mayor's adviser noted, the occupiers drove on with impunity.