09:06 25 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Over the past day, Russian troops fired on five communities in the Sumy region, causing damage to infrastructure.



Information about this came from the Sumy Regional State Administration (Sumsk Regional State Administration).



As a result of the shelling, two civilians were injured, but they were provided with the necessary medical assistance..



During the day, the territories of Velikopisarevskaya, Yunakovskaya, Khotinsky, Novoslobodskaya and Belopolskaya communities were shelled.



The total number of attacks was 23, with more than 80 explosions.



Enemy forces used artillery, mortars, LNG and MLRS in their attacks.



In addition, the launch of an aircraft rocket was recorded. Regional authorities note the destruction of infrastructure in various communities.