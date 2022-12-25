Rogozin is illegally in Ukraine

13:38 22 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The State Border Service recorded that a Russian citizen, ex-head of Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin illegally crossed the Ukrainian border, and established his location in the temporarily occupied territory in the Donetsk region.



This is reported by the State Border Service.



The border guards could not personally hand over the protocol to the violator, so this person was handed over to this person during the celebration of his birthday by caring comrades.