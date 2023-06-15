Risking themselves, the rescuers of the State Emergency Service were able to prevent a large-scale explosion in Kyiv

10:24 04 June Kyiv, Ukraine

According to the press service of the National Police of Ukraine, the police rescuers were able to prevent a powerful explosion at one of the enterprises in Kyiv: they, at the risk of themselves, took ammunition out of the building on fire.

It is reported that during shelling in the Goloseevsky district of Kyiv, a fragment of a drone fell into the building of one of the factories, and a fire started. All emergency services arrived at the scene, including bomb squads.

"While extinguishing the fire, the rescuers of the State Emergency Service noticed in the room, probably, an unexploded warhead of the drone and reported the find to the police. At high temperatures, the ammunition could detonate at any moment and lead to a powerful explosion with serious consequences.Without a doubt, police captain Taras Dmitruk and police lieutenant Roman Khomenko put on special ammunition, breathing apparatus and entered the room through the fire. The police had to neutralize the 50-kilogram warhead of the drone in fire and smoke, risking their lives.

. Screenshot of the National Police Telegram page." width="610" height="755" />

Recall that on the night of June 4, air defense destroyed four cruise missiles and three attack drones.

Air defense destroyed all enemy targets flying to Kyiv