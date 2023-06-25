The Russian Federation shelled the Sumy region 24 times a day. 204 explosions recorded

09:12 25 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Under the constant fire of enemy artillery are the settlements of the border areas of Ukraine. According to the military administration of the Sumy region, on Saturday, June 24, there were 24 attacks on the border communities of the Sumy region.

In particular, shelling was recorded in Belopolskaya, Miropolskaya, Krasnopolskaya, Yunakovskaya, Svesskaya, Esmanskaya, Druzhbovskaya, Znob-Novgorodskaya and Velykopisarevskaya communities.

As a result of the shelling, several residential buildings, as well as utility rooms, were damaged.

Shooting details:

30 explosions were recorded in Velikopisarevskoe society. As a result of one of the shellings, five private residential buildings, two utility rooms, and a transformer of the RES were damaged.. Damaged private house, garage, utility room, cellar, hayloft, summer kitchen.

The Russians fired mortars at the Belopolskaya community. As a result of one of the attacks, four residential buildings were damaged.

Mortar attacks were recorded in the Miropol and Yunakov communities.

Krasnopol community: there was artillery shelling (4 explosions) and mortar shelling (17 explosions).

Mortar fire was carried out in the Esman and Znob-Novgorod communities.

The enemy dropped 73 mines on the territory of the Sveska community.

Mortar shelling (4 explosions) and shelling from MLRS (8 explosions) were carried out at the Druzhbov community.