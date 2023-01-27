Russia intends to introduce Moscow time in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine

12:40 27 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The Russians are planning to introduce Russian time in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. This is reported by the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation.

"Step-by-step synchronization of Russian legislation continues after the admission of four new entities to it. In the near future, the DPR, LPR, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions will become part of the 2nd time zone, where Moscow time operates," the report said.