Russia intends to introduce Moscow time in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine

The Russians are planning to introduce Russian time in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. This is reported by the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation.
It is noted that the relevant draft decision has already been submitted to the government.
Earlier it was reported that the invaders intend to create new colonies in the occupied territories.
Earlier it was reported that the invaders intend to create new colonies in the occupied territories.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments