Russia attacked the Zhytomyr region: one dead and destruction as a result of the strike

08:35 09 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The troops of the Russian Federation attacked the Zhytomyr region, as a result of the strike one person was killed, there are wounded and destruction in the area.



Information about this was provided by the Zvyagel city council and the chairman of the Zhytomyr OVA Vitaliy Bunechko.



As a result of an enemy rocket attack on the night of June 9, a residential area in the private sector of the community was damaged.



At 07:48. Bunechko said that at night, during an air raid in the Zhytomyr region, air defense forces, according to preliminary data, shot down one missile.



As a result of the fall of debris in the city of Zvyagel, 1 residential building was destroyed and 12 were damaged.



As a result of the incident, 1 person died and 3 people were injured.