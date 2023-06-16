RDK and the "Russian Volunteer Corps" announced the "second phase" of the operation in the Belgorod region

11:39 01 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Fighting is taking place in the area of the Russian border checkpoint "Shebekino" in the Belgorod region. Meanwhile, the fighters of the Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK) and the Legion of Freedom of Russia (LSR), who are conducting an operation in the Belgorod region, announced the start of the second phase.

“There is a battle going on on the border between Russia and Ukraine. According to preliminary data, the Shebekino checkpoint was attacked with the help of tanks,” the Baza Telegram channel writes.

Before that, there was night shelling in the city itself.. Previously, one of the shells hit the building of the local Ministry of Internal Affairs.



Before that, a partial evacuation was organized, and some residents decided to leave the city. In the morning, a message appeared on the Telegram channel of the LSR fighters about what was happening on the border of Ukraine and the Russian Federation. They noted that they would soon begin the second phase of the operation:

“Our brothers send greetings from the Ukrainian-Russian border. Our fight continues. Wait for us!" - the publication says.

As the representative of the LSR noted, very soon they will go back to the territory of the Russian Federation in order to "bring freedom, peace and tranquility."

Grayvoron is only the beginning. As a result of the cowardice of Putin's military jackals, we got a lot of trophies. Thanks to this, we will be able to arm our comrades more. We are going to liberate all of Russia - from Belgorod to Vladivostok. So that the white-blue-white flag of freedom is raised in Moscow,” said the LSR fighter.

Legion "Freedom of Russia" reported on the destruction of the self-propelled mortar "Tulip" and KamAZ with ammunition in the Shebekinsky direction

Representatives of the Russian Volunteer Corps unit, in turn, published a video message online announcing the start of the second phase promised by the RDK commander.