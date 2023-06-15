Incitement of inter-religious hatred: Metropolitan of the UOC-MP from Bukovina received suspicion

17:10 22 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The Security Service and the National Police exposed the rector of the Holy Ascension Monastery of the Chernivtsi-Bukovina Diocese of the UOC (MP) in inciting inter-religious hatred.



During the liturgies, he spoke disparagingly about the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, calling it "the Church of the Antichrist" and "Satanic." Thus, he offended the religious feelings of believers and provoked an aggravation of the internal situation in the region.



The linguistic expertise initiated by the SBU confirmed the facts of the cleric's criminal activities.



According to the materials of the Security Service, the person involved was informed of the suspicion under Part 1 of Art. 161 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the equality of citizens depending on their race, nationality, regional affiliation, religious beliefs, disability and other characteristics).



Currently, the issue of choosing a preventive measure is being decided.. An investigation is ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crime.





