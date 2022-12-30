Wanted collaborator herself came to court with confession - SBU

12:02 30 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The Kherson collaborator, who was put on the wanted list by the SBU, herself came to court with a confession. This was reported by the press service of the SBU.



It is reported that the former head of the department of socio-psychological support of the Kherson correctional colony, who was put on the wanted list by the SBU and the SBI for collaboration activities, decided to repent.

“After the capture of the city, she supported the invaders and joined the ranks of the Russian occupation administration. There she was appointed “head of the personnel department” in the “correctional colony” created by the aggressor. In this position, she campaigned for local residents to support the aggressor country and join the ranks of the punitive institution of the rashists. For this, she promised "armchairs" in the occupation body and the loyalty of the Russian invaders," the SBU said in a statement.

The SBU officers documented the criminal actions of the collaborator, notified her of suspicion and put her on the wanted list.