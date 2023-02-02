Fraudsters who tried to collect on the Armed Forces of Ukraine on behalf of the head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military District exposed

18:50 01 February Kyiv, Ukraine

A criminal group of persons opened a collection for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on behalf of the Zhytomyr Regional Military District, but the fraudsters were exposed.

This was reported by the head of the Zhytomyr OVA in the official TG channel.

“This time it seemed appropriate for them to refer to me. However, in vain, because all the business, philanthropists and volunteers of the Zhytomyr region know that the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration does not raise funds either on behalf of the head of the military administration, or his deputies or other employees. Our Humanitarian Center receives assistance and distributes it to those who need it most of all," writes Bunechko.



The head of the OVA stressed that in case of receiving such messages allegedly on behalf of the OVA, one should not transfer money, but should contact the police.