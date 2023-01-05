More than 6,000 pseudo-referendum organizers exposed

16:29 05 January Kyiv, Ukraine

SBU specialists have identified more than 6 thousand organizers of pseudo-referendums in the occupied regions of Ukraine since the invasion of the Russian Federation. This was reported by the press service of the SBU.



It is reported that all the exposed defendants contributed to the illegal activities for the fake "attachment" of the occupied territories of Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporozhye, Nikolaev and Kherson regions to Russia.

"In Kherson, the SBU detained a representative of the so-called "election commission", who campaigned for the "accession" of the region to the aggressor country. The attacker walked around the apartments of high-rise buildings in one of the microdistricts of the city and called on people to vote for the Kremlin project," the SBU reported.

And in the Nikolaev region, the activities of three Russian agents involved in the preparation and popularization of pseudo-voting have been neutralized.

"In the Donetsk region, the Security Service has installed all the representatives of the so-called "public chamber of the DPR". It was they who sent an "urgent appeal" to the leader of the terrorists Pushilin demanding the immediate separation of the region from Ukraine with its subsequent annexation to Russia. In the Lugansk region, the SBU identified a "deputy of the LPR" who publicly supported sending a similar "letter" to another terrorist leader, Pasechnik," the report says.

Another 11 organizers of the fake referendum were exposed in the Zaporozhye region.

"Among them are four so-called chairmen of the Terizbirkoms. The attackers collected personal data of local residents to compile electoral lists and send them to the occupation administration. In the future, the enemy used this information to falsify the results of an illegal vote," the SBU press service notes.



It is also reported that the SBU initiated the application of sanctions by the National Security and Defense Council against almost 100 Russian-controlled "foreign observers".

"With the help of these 'tourists', the Kremlin tried to legalize the holding of pseudo-referendums and their 'results,'" the secret service said.

Based on all the exposed facts, investigative and operational actions are ongoing to identify other persons involved in subversive activities in the occupied territories.