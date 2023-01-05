More than 6,000 pseudo-referendum organizers exposed

SBU specialists have identified more than 6 thousand organizers of pseudo-referendums in the occupied regions of Ukraine since the invasion of the Russian Federation. This was reported by the press service of the SBU.
It is reported that all the exposed defendants contributed to the illegal activities for the fake "attachment" of the occupied territories of Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporozhye, Nikolaev and Kherson regions to Russia.
And in the Nikolaev region, the activities of three Russian agents involved in the preparation and popularization of pseudo-voting have been neutralized.
Another 11 organizers of the fake referendum were exposed in the Zaporozhye region.
It is also reported that the SBU initiated the application of sanctions by the National Security and Defense Council against almost 100 Russian-controlled "foreign observers".
Based on all the exposed facts, investigative and operational actions are ongoing to identify other persons involved in subversive activities in the occupied territories.
