Criminal organization to intimidate residents of Kyiv region exposed - SBU

18:02 01 February Kyiv, Ukraine

The security service liquidated the criminal organization that terrorized and intimidated the inhabitants of the capital region, and detained its organizers.



This was reported by the press service of the SBU.



It has been established that the group was headed by a criminal authority nicknamed Leshy, who was involved in numerous raider seizures of capital enterprises. Also among the organizers of the gang were two Russian citizens - immigrants from the North Caucasus. One of them is under the sanctions of the National Security and Defense Council.



Their activities could lead to the destabilization of the crime situation in the capital region in the interests of the aggressor.



In Kyiv, the attackers acted under the guise of two volunteer formations.



According to the investigation, they systematically demanded money from local entrepreneurs, and in case of refusal they used psychological pressure, violence, destroyed property and threatened physical violence.



More than 10 episodes of arson of cars and real estate of the victims, as well as infliction of severe bodily harm on them with the use of weapons, were recorded.



The attackers sent the money they received to the so-called "common fund", which at the time of the search amounted to 354 thousand rubles.. US dollars.



SBU officers detained Leshy, two Russians and three other active members of a criminal organization while they were "knocking out" 80,000. US dollars from a local entrepreneur.



During searches at the locations of the defendants, law enforcement officers found material evidence of criminal activity.. Currently, six members of the criminal organization are under suspicion under three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 1, Part 2 Art.. 255 (creation, management of a criminal community or criminal organization, as well as participation in it);

Part 4 Art. 28h. 4 tbsp. 189 (extortion);

part 4, article. 28, part 2 of Art. 194 (intentional destruction or damage to property).

The issue of choosing a measure of restraint in the form of detention is being decided.



In addition, the issue of additional qualification of the actions of defendants under Art.. 255-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (establishment or distribution of criminal influence).