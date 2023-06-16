Dispersed Kremlin narratives: a bot farm was closed in Vinnitsa

11:46 12 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine successfully shut down a bot farm in the city of Vinnytsia that created up to 500 fake accounts daily in order to spread Kremlin narratives.

As a result of complex measures, three of its organizers were detained, the press service of the SBU reports.

"Specialized equipment allowed attackers to register up to 500 anonymous accounts daily in various social networks, including those banned in Ukraine.. Ready-made "bots" were sold or rented by the defendants to Russian SMM agencies operating "under the roof" of the Russian special services.

Only on the "rent" of one account, dealers daily earned up to 20 UAH. The money was received both through their own crypto wallets and to bank cards.



Russian bot farm clients used fake accounts to massively disperse pro-Kremlin narratives, according to case file. In particular, about the situation at the front and the socio-political situation in Ukraine.



Also, Russian Internet agitators justified the armed aggression against Ukraine and called for the support of the rashists, including in the international arena.



To do this, they filed information “stuffing” on behalf of “ordinary” citizens, allegedly residing in Ukraine and on the territory of the EU.



According to the investigation, the organizers of the bot farm turned out to be three residents of Vinnitsa. They installed specialized equipment in a rented garage.



During searches at his address and in the premises of the defendants, the following was found:

▪️ computer equipment with evidence of illegal activity;

▪️ 3 thousand. SIM-cards of Ukrainian and European mobile operators;

▪️ 13 SIM gateways and other hardware and software;

▪️ bank cards through which they received money from "clients".



All seized equipment sent for examination. While the defendants are planned to be informed of suspicion under Part 5 of Art. 361 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.



An investigation is ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crime.. Attackers face up to 15 years in prison.