Disclosed the case of appropriation of state lands by the ex-official of the State Geocadastre

13:46 23 June Kyiv, Ukraine

SBU specialists uncovered a scandalous case about the appropriation of thousands of hectares of state lands by an ex-official of the State Geocadastre. This became known from the press service of the SBU on June 23.



Special services specialists have collected evidence against a former official who previously held a senior position in the Main Directorate of the State Geocadastre in one of the central regions of Ukraine. From the materials of the case, it became clear that after his dismissal, an illegal scheme was arranged for the appropriation of state forest land in the territory of the Zhytomyr region.



Almost 2,000 hectares of land owned by communal property were seized due to unauthorized actions of the attacker, with a total value of more than 70 million hryvnias. Almost a third of the lands of the Barashevo territorial community were stolen.



To carry out this fraud, the organizer involved four state registrars, land surveyors, the head of a local agricultural enterprise and his former driver.



Criminals illegally transferred hectares of forest land to private commercial structures of the agricultural sector, under their control. To do this, they provided false data to state databases and property registers.



During the investigation, documents confirming illegal activities were found in the premises of the regional department of the State Geocadastre and in the offices of one of the defendants in the case.



Based on the collected evidence, the former organizer and his six accomplices were declared suspected of a particularly large-scale fraud committed by an organized group. They face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.



The SBU proposed to seize the assets of the agricultural enterprise involved in this scheme, and petitions are being prepared to seize the property of the other participants in this crime.