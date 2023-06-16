Scheme of illegal sale of fuel from SE "Ukrspirt" at inflated prices revealed

15:06 31 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Detectives from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), cooperating with prosecutors from the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAP), uncovered a scheme for the illegal sale of coke fuel on behalf of the State Enterprise "Ukrspyrt" at inflated prices.



Information about this came from the press services of NABU and SAPO. During the investigation, it was found out that in the period from 2017 to 2020, the State Enterprise "Ukrspirt" organized tenders for the purchase of the specified fuel, the winners of which were previously determined by private companies.



According to investigators, these companies supplied more than 20,000 tons of fuel at prices significantly higher than market rates. In order to create the illusion of transparent trading, entrepreneurs have attracted technical intermediaries.



As a result of such machinations, Ukrspirt suffered damage estimated at more than 55 million hryvnias, the NABU press service reported.. It is also noted that on May 30, seven individuals involved in this scheme received notices of suspicion.



Of these, three held senior positions in the State Enterprise "Ukrspyrt" at the time of the crime.

"The actions of these persons are qualified under Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, fifth part. Two people, including the former head of the department of the State Enterprise, and one of the actual beneficiaries of the group of enterprises, were detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine," the NABU added..