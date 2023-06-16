Scheme of illegal seizure of children's food factory revealed: organizers detained

14:49 19 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The National Police uncovered a scheme in which a group of individuals attempted to illegally seize the Khorol baby food factory under the leadership of a political strategist named Igor Mizrakh.



This was reported by the press service of the National Police.



During the investigation, it was established that in July 2022, members of the criminal group illegally registered an enterprise under the control of their subordinates in order to illegally seize 100% of the authorized capital of a children's food factory in the Poltava region. To do this, they gained unauthorized access to state registries and forged several documents.

As a result of these actions, the plant suffered damage exceeding 250 million hryvnias. Representatives of the National Police claim that in addition to the organizers, the group included law enforcement officers, lawyers, notaries and even crime bosses. The main organizer of fraudulent activities, according to investigators, is a lawyer and the owner of a media holding.



Representatives of the National Police claim that he used information resources under his control as instruments of pressure and blackmail against businessmen and politicians. According to sources from law enforcement agencies, we are talking about Igor Mizrakh. To fund the operation, he raised $530,000 in funds under the direction of a former Deputy Minister of Agriculture of the Russian Federation, according to the investigation.



According to information received from the National Police, this person has repeatedly attracted the attention of law enforcement agencies with his fraudulent and extortionate actions..



On Thursday, May 18, law enforcement officers successfully detained 9 key members of an organized crime group, including their organizers, as part of a large-scale operation to uncover a fraudulent scheme.. The police carried out more than 50 searches in the places of residence of the suspects, office premises and vehicles.

As a result of the searches, mobile phones, various documents, weapons, cartridges, money, cars, "rough notes" and a passport of a citizen of the Russian Federation belonging to one of the organizers of the criminal group, as well as other items were seized.. The detainees were charged with suspicion under several articles of the Criminal Code.



Currently, the police continue to identify and detain other members of this criminal organization, and also check their involvement in planning raider seizures of other enterprises in various regions of the country.. The investigation is ongoing.