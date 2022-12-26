Rashists shelled two cities of Kharkiv region, there are wounded

15:45 22 December Kyiv, Ukraine

On Thursday, December 22, the Russians again shelled the cities of Kupyansk and Volchansk in the Kharkov region. As a result of the attack, civilians were injured, according to the head of the Kharkiv OVA Oleg Sinegubov.

"In Volchansk, five people were injured as a result of shelling. Four of them (three men and one woman) are employees of the central district hospital. They were diagnosed with explosive and shrapnel damage. A passer-by, a 62-year-old man, was also wounded. All the victims are provided with all the necessary assistance," Sinegubov said.

According to the head of the OVA, a residential building was damaged in Kupyansk as a result of a missile strike.. Preliminary - no casualties, but the information is being specified.