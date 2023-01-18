Rashists hit Zaporozhye region 171 times in a day

14:39 18 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Russian terrorists hit the Zaporozhye region 171 times in a day. This was announced by the head of the Zaporizhia OVA Oleksandr Starukh.

"We continue to defend our region from enemy invasion. The invader's attempts to become the master of foreign land are unsuccessful, although the intensity of enemy fire continues to grow. Over the past day, we have experienced a record 171 shelling, 22 more reports have been added about the destruction of houses and apartments of civilians as a result of shells and rockets," the report says.

It is reported that during the day, 26 settlements in the regions free from the enemy were subjected to shelling.