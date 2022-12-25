Rashists shelled the Kherson region 42 times in a day

11:24 02 December Kyiv, Ukraine

In the Kherson region, the Russian army actually carried out 42 attacks, as a result of which there are dead and wounded.

Kherson region shelled 42 times in a day, there are dead

Three people were killed, seven more residents of the Kherson region were injured of varying severity, the head of the Regional Military Administration said

The head of the Kherson OVA, Yaroslav Yanushevich, summarized the data on enemy shelling of the region over the past day, December 1.

It is noted that the Russian invaders fired 42 times on the territory of the Kherson region, purposefully attacked civilian infrastructure and killed civilians.

"Kherson region - the Russians continue to hit the residential areas of Kherson, enemy shells hit private and apartment buildings. The enemy also fired at the following settlements of the region: Ponyatovka, Tokarevka, Ingulets, Molodezhnoye, Dneprovskoye, Daryevka, Yantarnoye, Ivanovka, Nikolskoye, Zelenovka, Muzykovka and the territory near Stepanovka. Berislavsky district - Russian invaders fired at Novoaleksandrovka, Zolotaya Balka, Respublikanets, Ukrainka, Gavrilovka and Kachkarovka," the head of the OVA reports.

It is reported that due to Russian shelling there are dead and wounded among the civilian population.

