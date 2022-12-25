Rashists shelled the Kherson region 42 times in a day

In the Kherson region, the Russian army actually carried out 42 attacks, as a result of which there are dead and wounded.
Kherson region shelled 42 times in a day, there are dead
Kherson region - under daily shelling
Three people were killed, seven more residents of the Kherson region were injured of varying severity, the head of the Regional Military Administration said
The head of the Kherson OVA, Yaroslav Yanushevich, summarized the data on enemy shelling of the region over the past day, December 1.
It is noted that the Russian invaders fired 42 times on the territory of the Kherson region, purposefully attacked civilian infrastructure and killed civilians.
It is reported that due to Russian shelling there are dead and wounded among the civilian population.
