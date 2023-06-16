Rashists blew up a "tank-dangerous" road at the junction of the borders of Ukraine, Russia and Belarus

In the area of the checkpoint "Veselovka" aka "Three Sisters", which is located on the border with the Chernihiv region, Russian rashists blew up a section of the road in order to prevent a "raid of the DRG into the Bryansk region." Also, the invaders are afraid that Ukrainian tanks could go along this road to the territory of the Russian Federation, calling the direction “tank-dangerous”. In the State Border Guard Service, the invaders were trolled in response.
The State Border Service of Ukraine confirmed the blowing up of the road and ridiculed the "superpower".
The checkpoint "Three Sisters" is located on the border of three republics - Russia, Ukraine and Belarus. There is a monument in the form of three obelisks, symbolizing the commonwealth of the Slavic peoples.. In May 2022, due to a full-scale war, the authorities of the Chernihiv region began preparing documents for the dismantling of the monument.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments