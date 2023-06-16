Rashists blew up a "tank-dangerous" road at the junction of the borders of Ukraine, Russia and Belarus

10:53 31 May Kyiv, Ukraine

In the area of the checkpoint "Veselovka" aka "Three Sisters", which is located on the border with the Chernihiv region, Russian rashists blew up a section of the road in order to prevent a "raid of the DRG into the Bryansk region." Also, the invaders are afraid that Ukrainian tanks could go along this road to the territory of the Russian Federation, calling the direction “tank-dangerous”. In the State Border Guard Service, the invaders were trolled in response.

"The Ukrainian road was blown up near the" three sisters "- in the place where Ukraine (Chernihiv region), Belarus (Gomel region) and Russia (Bryansk region) connect.. On the border in the Chernihiv region, the enemy’s path was destroyed, which he could once try to use for attacks," the propagandists said.

The State Border Service of Ukraine confirmed the blowing up of the road and ridiculed the "superpower".

"Heading from" Kyiv in three days "to" We blow up the roads so that we are not captured". Russians blew up a road in the Chernihiv region at the junction of the borders of Ukraine, Belarus and Russia… although this is unlikely to help them,” the State Border Guard Service noted ironically.

The checkpoint "Three Sisters" is located on the border of three republics - Russia, Ukraine and Belarus. There is a monument in the form of three obelisks, symbolizing the commonwealth of the Slavic peoples.. In May 2022, due to a full-scale war, the authorities of the Chernihiv region began preparing documents for the dismantling of the monument.