Rashists in Vasilievka turned a children's hospital into a military hospital
10:41 06 February Kyiv, Ukraine
In Vasilyevka, Zaporozhye region, the occupiers converted a children's hospital into a military hospital due to the heavy losses of the army.
This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
"In the village of Vasilyevka, Zaporozhye region, the occupiers have equipped a local children's hospital as a military hospital for wounded servicemen of the Russian Federation. Admission of children to the hospital has been stopped," the report says.
