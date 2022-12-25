Rashists once again attacked the Nikopol region

08:16 01 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Russian terrorists shelled the Nikopol district of the Dnepropetrovsk region eight times during the night.



This was announced on December 1 by the head of the regional military administration, Valentin Reznichenko.

"The Russians from evening to morning beat on the Nikopol region with Grads and heavy artillery. Two communities fell under enemy fire - Marganetskaya and Krasnogrigorievskaya. According to preliminary data, no one was hurt," he said.



In the Krasnogrigorievsk community, several private houses and outbuildings, a gas pipeline and a power line were damaged.



In the Marganets community, representatives of the State Emergency Service continue to examine the affected territories and find out the details of the attacks, Reznichenko said.